Russia Concerned Over Activity of IS in Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Russia is concerned over the activity of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) in Afghanistan and calls on authorities to take additional measures to ensure security of the Russian embassy in Kabul, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are concerned about the growing activity of the ISIS terrorist group in Afghanistan. Recently, ISIS members have carried out a major terrorist attack near a mosque in the center of Kabul, as a result, 20 civilians were killed, more than 30 were injured," Zakharova told a press briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, the terrorist group became more active in the south of the country and launched attacks.

"We note with particular concern the activities of ISIS in the area of the Russian embassy in Kabul. On October 4, five militants of this terrorist group were eliminated there. We call on the Afghan authorities to take additional measures to ensure the security of the Russian diplomatic mission as well as the Russian citizens in Afghanistan," Zakharova added.