Russia Concerned Over Ongoing Hostilities In Karabakh - Foreign Ministry

Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:31 PM

Russia Concerned Over Ongoing Hostilities in Karabakh - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russia is deeply concerned about the ongoing hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and the involvement of mercenaries from the middle East in the fighting, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are deeply concerned about the ongoing hostilities. The involvement of foreign mercenaries from the Middle East in the clashes is on the rise, the costs for the economies and societies of the conflicting parties have noticeably increased," Zakharova said at a briefing.

