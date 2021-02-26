UrduPoint.com
Russia Concerned With Impact Of Situation In Afghanistan On Central Asia - Lavrov

Fri 26th February 2021 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russia is concerned with the way the situation in Afghanistan affects the stability in the Central Asian region and beyond, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday during a meeting with his Afghan counterpart, Mohammed Haneef Atmar.

Lavrov said that Afghanistan is Russia's important regional partner which is now going through a "difficult period." The top Russian diplomat added that he looks forward to exchanging views with Atmar on the situation in Afghanistan and ways in which Russia can continue to "engage with all the key players in the interests of the Afghan people".

"This is especially important for us because, alongside our commitment to helping the Afghan people, we are concerned about how the situation in Afghanistan affects stability in the Central Asian region and the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] and SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] regions of responsibility," Lavrov said.

The top Russian diplomat added that Atmar's visit is a good opportunity to discuss bilateral Moscow-Kabul relations in all spheres, including "the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking, trade, economic, cultural and other ties."

