(@FahadShabbir)

Russia has no intention to infringe on Ukraine's sovereignty or seize any territories, it is just interested in a stable situation in the neighboring country, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russia has no intention to infringe on Ukraine's sovereignty or seize any territories, it is just interested in a stable situation in the neighboring country, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Thursday.

"We are interested in having a friendly, calm and stable nation at our borders. We do not seek anything else from anyone, we do not want to 'cut' someone's sovereignty or to seize territories," Kozak told reporters.