UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Does Not Infringe On Ukraine's Sovereignty, Just Wants Stable Neighbor - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:46 PM

Russia Does Not Infringe on Ukraine's Sovereignty, Just Wants Stable Neighbor - Kremlin

Russia has no intention to infringe on Ukraine's sovereignty or seize any territories, it is just interested in a stable situation in the neighboring country, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russia has no intention to infringe on Ukraine's sovereignty or seize any territories, it is just interested in a stable situation in the neighboring country, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Thursday.

"We are interested in having a friendly, calm and stable nation at our borders. We do not seek anything else from anyone, we do not want to 'cut' someone's sovereignty or to seize territories," Kozak told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia From

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted a picnic f ..

30 minutes ago

PITB to Support LWCM in Automating Waste Managemen ..

35 minutes ago

Shadab Khan, Imamul Haq to return to Pakistan from ..

47 minutes ago

Uganda, Egypt ink security deal amid strain over E ..

13 seconds ago

KP IGP, British High Commission reviews progress o ..

14 seconds ago

82 power pilferers arrested in South Punjab

16 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.