Russia Expels UK Defence Attache In Tit-for-tat Move
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 11:51 PM
Russia ordered the expulsion of the United Kingdom's defence attache in Moscow on Thursday, a move it said was direct retaliation for London expelling Russia's defence attache last week
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Russia ordered the expulsion of the United Kingdom's defence attache in Moscow on Thursday, a move it said was direct retaliation for London expelling Russia's defence attache last week.
The UK had accused Moscow's defence attache -- a diplomat in charge of military affairs -- of being "an undeclared military intelligence officer", a charge Moscow called a lie.
"The defence attache at the British Embassy in Moscow, A. T. Coghill, has been declared persona non grata. He must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within a week," it said.
The ministry warned it could take further measures in response to the UK's decision, which it called "unfriendly", "anti-Russian" and politically motivated.
UK defence minister Grant Shapps called Russia's expulsion of Coghill "a desperate move".
"Whilst Russia's DA in the UK was acting as a spy, Putin's only issue with ours was that they personified the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine," Shapps said.
Russia's defence attache, Maxim Elovik, was thought to have been in the UK since at least 2014 and has been pictured at wreath-laying ceremonies commemorating Russian war dead.
Relations remain tense between Russia and the UK, which is a staunch NATO backer of Ukraine and has provided Kyiv's troops with significant military support.
The UK said it made the decision amid concerns of "malign" Russian activity on British soil, including an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked business allegedly orchestrated by the Kremlin.
Recent Stories
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests
Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting
Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea
Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abortion
Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years over 2014 unrest
KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situation of KP
Nigeria lawmaker's plan for mass wedding of orphans sparks uproar
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast3 minutes ago
-
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition5 minutes ago
-
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests5 minutes ago
-
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting3 minutes ago
-
Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years over 2014 unrest42 minutes ago
-
Nigeria lawmaker's plan for mass wedding of orphans sparks uproar42 minutes ago
-
Arab League calls for UN peacekeepers in Palestinian territories49 minutes ago
-
Chad junta chief officially wins election44 minutes ago
-
Divided Slovakia at 'turning point' after PM shooting44 minutes ago
-
At Arab summit, UN chief reaffirms call to Israel to halt Rafah assault as aid stocks dwindle49 minutes ago
-
UK's Labour sets out plans for government43 minutes ago
-
S.Africa tells UN court to halt Israel for genocide in Gaza44 minutes ago