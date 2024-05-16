Open Menu

Russia Expels UK Defence Attache In Tit-for-tat Move

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 11:51 PM

Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move

Russia ordered the expulsion of the United Kingdom's defence attache in Moscow on Thursday, a move it said was direct retaliation for London expelling Russia's defence attache last week

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Russia ordered the expulsion of the United Kingdom's defence attache in Moscow on Thursday, a move it said was direct retaliation for London expelling Russia's defence attache last week.

The UK had accused Moscow's defence attache -- a diplomat in charge of military affairs -- of being "an undeclared military intelligence officer", a charge Moscow called a lie.

"The defence attache at the British Embassy in Moscow, A. T. Coghill, has been declared persona non grata. He must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within a week," it said.

The ministry warned it could take further measures in response to the UK's decision, which it called "unfriendly", "anti-Russian" and politically motivated.

UK defence minister Grant Shapps called Russia's expulsion of Coghill "a desperate move".

"Whilst Russia's DA in the UK was acting as a spy, Putin's only issue with ours was that they personified the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine," Shapps said.

Russia's defence attache, Maxim Elovik, was thought to have been in the UK since at least 2014 and has been pictured at wreath-laying ceremonies commemorating Russian war dead.

Relations remain tense between Russia and the UK, which is a staunch NATO backer of Ukraine and has provided Kyiv's troops with significant military support.

The UK said it made the decision amid concerns of "malign" Russian activity on British soil, including an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked business allegedly orchestrated by the Kremlin.

Related Topics

Dead Attack NATO Defence Minister Business Ukraine Moscow Russia London Vladimir Putin United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

3 minutes ago
 SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

3 minutes ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

5 minutes ago
 Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cot ..

Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target

5 minutes ago
 Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arre ..

Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests

5 minutes ago
 Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

3 minutes ago
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer sus ..

'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting

3 minutes ago
 Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal ..

Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea

3 minutes ago
 Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abort ..

Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abortion

3 minutes ago
 Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years ove ..

Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years over 2014 unrest

42 minutes ago
 KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situa ..

KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situation of KP

42 minutes ago
 Nigeria lawmaker's plan for mass wedding of orphan ..

Nigeria lawmaker's plan for mass wedding of orphans sparks uproar

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World