UrduPoint.com

Russia Has High Expectations For Strategic Stability Dialogue With US - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 12:40 AM

Russia Has High Expectations for Strategic Stability Dialogue With US - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Russia has high expectations for the dialogue on strategic stability with the United States and is confident that mutually acceptable solutions are possible if there is good will, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

Earlier, Lavrov announced that the second round of the talks on strategic stability is to take place next week.

"Great expectations are also associated with the prospects of Russian-US dialogue on the future of arms control, the start of which was agreed at the Russian-US summit in Geneva.

If there is good will, reaching mutually acceptable solutions is quite real," Lavrov said in a speech at the UN General Assembly.

He further noted that "the whole world was encouraged when the new US administration accepted our proposal to extend the New START Treaty without any conditions," adding that the joint statement of the Russian and American presidents that a nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought was of great importance.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Russia Nuclear Geneva United States

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 2021

43 minutes ago
 Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

9 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

9 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

9 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

9 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.