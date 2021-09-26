Russia Has High Expectations for Strategic Stability Dialogue With US - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Russia has high expectations for the dialogue on strategic stability with the United States and is confident that mutually acceptable solutions are possible if there is good will, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

Earlier, Lavrov announced that the second round of the talks on strategic stability is to take place next week.

"Great expectations are also associated with the prospects of Russian-US dialogue on the future of arms control, the start of which was agreed at the Russian-US summit in Geneva.

If there is good will, reaching mutually acceptable solutions is quite real," Lavrov said in a speech at the UN General Assembly.

He further noted that "the whole world was encouraged when the new US administration accepted our proposal to extend the New START Treaty without any conditions," adding that the joint statement of the Russian and American presidents that a nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought was of great importance.