Russia Has No Plans to Create Facilities to Store Nuclear Weapons in Belarus - Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Russia does not plan to create facilities for stockpiling nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russia's Deputy Representative on Disarmament in the United Nations First Committee Konstantin Vorontsov said.

"We do not plan to transfer these to Belarus' territory. The establishment of a facility for stockpiling nuclear weapons is not in the cards either," Vorontsov told the members of the First Committee on Friday.