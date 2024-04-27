Russia Hits Ukrainian Energy Sites In 'massive' Overnight Attack
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Russia launched a "massive" missile strike at Ukraine overnight, hitting energy facilities and damaging power plants in several regions, officials in Kyiv said on Saturday.
Moscow has escalated its strikes against Ukraine's power network in recent months, causing blackouts and triggering Ukraine to ask consumers to ration their energy supplies.
"Russian armed forces staged another massive missile attack on Ukraine," the army said in its regular morning update.
"The enemy has once again attacked the country's energy infrastructure. In particular, facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions were attacked. There is damage to equipment," Energy Minister German Galushchenko said in a Facebook post.
The DTEK power operator said equipment at four of its thermal power plants were "severely damaged" in the overnight strikes.
The air force said Moscow fired 34 missiles, of which 21 were shot down.
Two people were injured in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, president of the city's defence council said on Telegram.
The head of the western Lviv region called on residents not to use energy-intensive appliances -- including kettles, irons, washing machines and microwaves -- between 7:00pm and 10:00pm to preserve limited energy supplies.
"It is difficult for the energy system to maintain the balance of production and consumption," Maksym Kozytski said in a post on Telegram.
Moscow also said that Ukraine launched one of its largest ever attempted overnight drone attacks on the southern Krasnodar region and the annexed Crimean peninsula.
The defence ministry on Saturday said that its air defences "destroyed 66 Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Krasnodar region, and two more drones were destroyed over the Crimean peninsula."
Recent Stories
TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi
Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts
Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes
World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts
Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses
More Stories From World
-
China's urban passenger trips jump 27.7 pct in 202342 minutes ago
-
BMW to further invest 2.8 bln USD in NE China production base43 minutes ago
-
Light plane crash kills 2 in Australia's Victoria53 minutes ago
-
Massive fire burns forests in north India53 minutes ago
-
Olympic chief backs 'iconic' Paris opening ceremony despite security fears1 hour ago
-
Palestinian athletes to be invited to Paris Olympics: Bach to AFP1 hour ago
-
Migrants eyeing Europe bide their time in Tunisia1 hour ago
-
US announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Hamas says studying latest Israeli truce counterproposal1 hour ago
-
An upbeat Biden ranges far as trial keeps Trump tied up1 hour ago
-
Football: English Championship table2 hours ago
-
Pakistan poised to become South Asian region's tech hub: Masood Khan2 hours ago