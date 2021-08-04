UrduPoint.com

Russia Increases Number Of Scholarships For Foreign Students To 18,000

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:58 PM

Russia Increases Number of Scholarships for Foreign Students to 18,000

Russia has increased the number of scholarships for foreign students by 3,000 for the 2021-2022 academic year, the country's Rossotrudnichestvo agency for international humanitarian cooperation said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Russia has increased the number of scholarships for foreign students by 3,000 for the 2021-2022 academic year, the country's Rossotrudnichestvo agency for international humanitarian cooperation said on Wednesday.

"In accordance with the admission plan, the education quota of 18,000 places in total was allocated to 175 countries. They include the neighboring countries, as well as the remotest corners of our planet: the Marshall Islands, Peru, Argentina and other countries," Rossotrudnichestvo said in a statement.

The previous year's quota stood at 15,000 places, Rossotrudnichestvo clarified in a comment to Sputnik.

"The overall number of those applying for student selection procedures is more than 80,000, with 47,700 having attached necessary documents," the agency said, adding that over 30% of all applications came from CIS countries.

The most sought-after disciplines among foreign applicants are those related to clinical medicine (18.59%), economics and management (12.93%), and information science (7.20%).

Rossotrudnichestvo has also conducted proctored exams for the countries with the highest numbers of applicants, allowing them to be tested remotely while monitored via camera. Those wanting to study medicine tested their knowledge of chemistry and biology; engineering applicants were tested on mathematics and physics; and humanities and social sciences applicants on Russian and world history. About 8,000 people took part in the examinations.

Related Topics

World Education Russia Student Argentina Peru Marshall Islands All From

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution to restructure ..

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution to restructure Board of Directors of Al Rams ..

13 minutes ago
 ITP makes vaccination certificate mandatory for vi ..

ITP makes vaccination certificate mandatory for visitors to its office

16 seconds ago
 Mahira murder case: Court seeks record from police ..

Mahira murder case: Court seeks record from police on accused's bail plea

17 seconds ago
 Case registered over theft of 291 liquor bottles f ..

Case registered over theft of 291 liquor bottles from Customs office

19 seconds ago
 Governor pays rich tribute to martyred policemen

Governor pays rich tribute to martyred policemen

4 minutes ago
 Dr. Fehmida congratulates Arshad Nadeem

Dr. Fehmida congratulates Arshad Nadeem

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.