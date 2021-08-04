Russia Increases Number of Scholarships for Foreign Students to 18,000

Russia has increased the number of scholarships for foreign students by 3,000 for the 2021-2022 academic year, the country's Rossotrudnichestvo agency for international humanitarian cooperation said on Wednesday

"In accordance with the admission plan, the education quota of 18,000 places in total was allocated to 175 countries. They include the neighboring countries, as well as the remotest corners of our planet: the Marshall Islands, Peru, Argentina and other countries," Rossotrudnichestvo said in a statement.

The previous year's quota stood at 15,000 places, Rossotrudnichestvo clarified in a comment to Sputnik.

"The overall number of those applying for student selection procedures is more than 80,000, with 47,700 having attached necessary documents," the agency said, adding that over 30% of all applications came from CIS countries.

The most sought-after disciplines among foreign applicants are those related to clinical medicine (18.59%), economics and management (12.93%), and information science (7.20%).

Rossotrudnichestvo has also conducted proctored exams for the countries with the highest numbers of applicants, allowing them to be tested remotely while monitored via camera. Those wanting to study medicine tested their knowledge of chemistry and biology; engineering applicants were tested on mathematics and physics; and humanities and social sciences applicants on Russian and world history. About 8,000 people took part in the examinations.