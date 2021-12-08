UrduPoint.com

Russia, India To Boost Energy Sector Cooperation - Indian Oil Executive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:31 PM

Russia, India to Boost Energy Sector Cooperation - Indian Oil Executive

Russia and India have decided to boost their cooperation in the energy sector, following the recent summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Oil Corporation director of research and development SSV Ramakumar told Sputnik

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russia and India have decided to boost their cooperation in the energy sector, following the recent summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Oil Corporation director of research and development SSV Ramakumar told Sputnik.

"There was a summit dialogue between Prime Minister (of India Narendra) Modi and President (of Russia Vladimir) Putin and they reiterated their intents to cooperate more on the energy front ... and from my company also we have two statements of intent that we have signed," Ramakumar said on the sidelines of the 23rd World Petroleum Congress taking place in Houston.

Putin visited New Delhi alongside a delegation consisting of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Monday where he met with Modi.

This was the first large-scale meeting between the two since 2019.

Ramakumar also noted that there is a great improvement in cooperation between Russia and India in the petrochemicals industry.

"There's a need to expand the petrochemicals production capacity. There's a need to raise the petrochemicals intensity of the refineries. So, in that direction, my company has announced with one of the Russian companies to set up a better petrochemical plan," the director added.

Ramakumar said that all these steps taken to strengthen Russia-India collaboration testify to a "spirit of cooperation between India and Russia in the energy domain."

During Putin's trip to New Delhi, Russia and India signed a number of trade and arms deals.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Russia Narendra Modi Company Oil New Delhi Vladimir Putin Houston Congress 2019 All From Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires surface to a ..

Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires surface to air missiles

5 minutes ago
 Ashes play abandoned after England 147 all out in ..

Ashes play abandoned after England 147 all out in 1st Test

2 minutes ago
 Role of Pakistan's armed forces and intelligence a ..

Role of Pakistan's armed forces and intelligence agencies in making Balochistan ..

20 minutes ago
 Polish Police Say Detected Body of Undocumented Mi ..

Polish Police Say Detected Body of Undocumented Migrant From Nigeria Near Belaru ..

2 minutes ago
 Magdalena Andersson to relinquish her duties as IM ..

Magdalena Andersson to relinquish her duties as IMFC Chair

2 minutes ago
 PTI govt determined to improve living standard of ..

PTI govt determined to improve living standard of common man: AJK PM

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.