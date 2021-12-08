Russia, India to Boost Energy Sector Cooperation - Indian Oil Executive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia and India have decided to boost their cooperation in the energy sector, following the recent summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Oil Corporation director of research and development SSV Ramakumar told Sputnik

"There was a summit dialogue between Prime Minister (of India Narendra) Modi and President (of Russia Vladimir) Putin and they reiterated their intents to cooperate more on the energy front ... and from my company also we have two statements of intent that we have signed," Ramakumar said on the sidelines of the 23rd World Petroleum Congress taking place in Houston.

Putin visited New Delhi alongside a delegation consisting of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Monday where he met with Modi.

This was the first large-scale meeting between the two since 2019.

Ramakumar also noted that there is a great improvement in cooperation between Russia and India in the petrochemicals industry.

"There's a need to expand the petrochemicals production capacity. There's a need to raise the petrochemicals intensity of the refineries. So, in that direction, my company has announced with one of the Russian companies to set up a better petrochemical plan," the director added.

Ramakumar said that all these steps taken to strengthen Russia-India collaboration testify to a "spirit of cooperation between India and Russia in the energy domain."

During Putin's trip to New Delhi, Russia and India signed a number of trade and arms deals.