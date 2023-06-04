UrduPoint.com

Russia Launches Group Missile Strike On Targets At Ukraine's Military Airfields - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) The Russian military carried out a group strike with long-range precision weapons against enemy targets at military airfields, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday, adding that the strikes were successful.

"Last night, the Russian armed forces carried out a long-range high-precision air-launched group strike against enemy targets at military airfields. The purpose of the strike was achieved. Command and control posts, radar posts, Ukrainian aircraft, and storage facilities with weapons and ammunition were hit," the ministry said.

The ministry added that Ukraine lost up to 440 military over the past 24 hours in the Donetsk, South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions.

