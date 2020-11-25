UrduPoint.com
Russia Launches Quantum Laboratory To Spur Creation Of Next-Generation Computing

Wed 25th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Russia Launches Quantum Laboratory to Spur Creation of Next-Generation Computing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom on Wednesday announced the formation of a National Quantum Laboratory to spur the creation of home-grown quantum computing.

"The launch of the National Quantum Laboratory is a key step to develop the entire domestic industry of quantum technologies," Ruslan Yunusov, quantum technologies chief at Rosatom, said during an online news conference.

The laboratory will act as a cooperation center for all universities, companies, specialists and investors to expedite the development of viable technologies in the sphere, Yunusov explained. Seven organizations are already considered part of the laboratory's members.

The National Quantum Laboratory will oversee two centers in Moscow's Skolkovo Innovation Center: a 21,000 square foot nano-manufacturing center and a 37,000 square-foot research complex, according to Yunusov.

The umbrella agency expects to have developed a 100-qubit quantum computer by 2024 and make pace with similar research programs underway in the US, Europe and East Asia.

Quantum computing has been the holy grail of scientist for the past generation as, theoretically, it would forego the binary digit system of current computers and make use of the subatomic world for its calculations. This would increase computational power by several orders of magnitude and spark another wave of innovations.

