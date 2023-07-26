Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Russia, Mozambique Hold Security Consultations in Maputo - Security Council

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Mozambican Interior Minister Arsenia Massingue have held security consultations in Mozambique's capital, Maputo, the Russian Security Council said on Wednesday

"Russian-Mozambican security consultations took place in the city of Maputo. They were held by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Interior Minister of the Republic of Mozambique Arsenia Massingue, with the participation of a number of both countries' ministry and department officials," the security council said.

Patrushev also held a working meeting with the general director of the Mozambican State Information and Security Service (SISE), Bernardo Lidimba, the security council said. The parties exchanged opinions on topical issues of international security, it added.

"Issues of enhancing cooperation between the security councils as well as law enforcement agencies and intelligence services of the two countries were discussed in detail. Special attention was paid to deepening cooperation in practical aspects of the fight against terrorism and extremism, the spread and propaganda of radical ideology as well as against international organized crime, drug trafficking and laundering of proceeds from criminal activities," the message read.

Russia and Mozambique reiterated their willingness to further strengthen their historically friendly relations "based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs," the security council said.

