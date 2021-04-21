UrduPoint.com
Russia Not Yet Planning To Convene Urgent UNSC Meeting On Donbas - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Moscow currently has no plans to convene an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Donbas, it will further focus on developments on the ground, and keeps calling on Kiev and its partners in NATO to abstain from any steps leading to regional escalation, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations Director Pyotr Ilyichev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We have no such plans at this stage. In the future, we will be guided by the development of the situation on the ground," Ilyichev said.

According to the Russian diplomat, Kiev and NATO "do not stop the Russophobic propaganda campaign and do not cease military preparations."

"This ultimately leads only to escalating tensions in Donbas. Against this backdrop, we urge them to refrain from actions that can lead to further destabilization in Ukraine's east," Ilyichev continued.

Russia believes that the conflict in Donbas can only be settled through political and diplomatic measures on the basis of the Minsk agreements, the diplomat reaffirmed.

