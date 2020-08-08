Russia Plays 'Very Important' Role in Afghan Conflict Settlement - Taliban Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The role that Russia plays in the resolution of the Afghan crisis is very important, Taliban Political Office spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik in a phone interview.

"They have played an important role in the past by convening the gathering of Afghans in Moscow, we were for the first time [taking part in talks]," Shaheen said.