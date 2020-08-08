Russia Plays 'Very Important' Role In Afghan Conflict Settlement - Taliban Spokesman
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The role that Russia plays in the resolution of the Afghan crisis is very important, Taliban Political Office spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik in a phone interview.
"They have played an important role in the past by convening the gathering of Afghans in Moscow, we were for the first time [taking part in talks]," Shaheen said.