UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Plays 'Very Important' Role In Afghan Conflict Settlement - Taliban Spokesman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

Russia Plays 'Very Important' Role in Afghan Conflict Settlement - Taliban Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The role that Russia plays in the resolution of the Afghan crisis is very important, Taliban Political Office spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik in a phone interview.

"They have played an important role in the past by convening the gathering of Afghans in Moscow, we were for the first time [taking part in talks]," Shaheen said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Resolution Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

Pak govt, opposition unanimous on Kashmir issue: A ..

3 minutes ago

Mushtaq Ahmed speaks with media after Pakistan lea ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Press: Public should adhere to preventive meas ..

58 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 August 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Civil Police put out fire in Al Mamora

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.