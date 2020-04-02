UrduPoint.com
Russia Preparing For May 9 Victory Day Parade, No Decisions On Rescheduling Made- Military

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:55 PM

Russia Preparing for May 9 Victory Day Parade, No Decisions on Rescheduling Made- Military

Russia is still preparing for a Moscow parade marking the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II set for May 9, Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday, adding that there were no decisions on rescheduling the event

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russia is still preparing for a Moscow parade marking the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II set for May 9, Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday, adding that there were no decisions on rescheduling the event.

"Preparations for the Victory Day parade are going as planned.

There are no decisions on changing the date and format of the Victory Parade. On April 1, another parade training was held," Konashenkov told reporters commenting on reports of some Russian media, saying that the authorities are considering alternative options for holding the parade in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the spokesman, "unprecedented preventive measures are being taken to prevent the diseases" among the participants of the parade.

