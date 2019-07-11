Russia Ready to Help Latin America Maintain Computer Security - Presidential Envoy

Russia is ready to help Latin American countries ensure their computer security as developing nations have the right to keep their cyberspace safe, Russian Special Presidential Representative for International Cooperation in Information Security Andrei Krutskikh told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russia is ready to help Latin American countries ensure their computer security as developing nations have the right to keep their cyberspace safe, Russian Special Presidential Representative for International Cooperation in Information Security Andrei Krutskikh told Sputnik.

"We are ready to assist developing countries and countries of Latin America in terms of providing real national information security, but not with the purpose of attacking other countries, conducting cyberattacks and interfering in internal affairs .

.. We are ready to provide this assistance under the national supervision of the countries that receive this assistance," Krutskih said.

According to the official, over 70 million cyberattacks are being conducted against Russia every year and Russia successfully fights against that, but other nations should also have the same level of cyberprotection.

In late June, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the International Cybersecurity Congress that the losses of the global economy from cyberattacks might increase this year to $2.5 trillion.