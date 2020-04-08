Russia Registers 1,175 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 1,175 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 8,672, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Russia has registered 1,175 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 8,672, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 1,175 COVID-19 cases in 56 regions," the center said.

Of all the new cases, 660 have been registered in Moscow, 95 in Moscow region and 34 in St. Petersburg.

The death toll has increased by five to 63 over the past 24 hours.

Eighty-six people have recovered from the coronavirus and have been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, the center said, adding that the total number of recoveries has reached 580.