UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 1,175 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:00 PM

Russia Registers 1,175 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 1,175 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 8,672, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Russia has registered 1,175 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 8,672, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 1,175 COVID-19 cases in 56 regions," the center said.

Of all the new cases, 660 have been registered in Moscow, 95 in Moscow region and 34 in St. Petersburg.

The death toll has increased by five to 63 over the past 24 hours.

Eighty-six people have recovered from the coronavirus and have been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, the center said, adding that the total number of recoveries has reached 580.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Disinfected spray operation in progress in Sargod ..

18 minutes ago

Gallery 6 postpones an event titled The 100 exhibi ..

15 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi visits Corona Crisis Manage ..

15 minutes ago

Gallery 6 arranges an online Calligraphy classes

15 minutes ago

NAVTTC takes steps to empower women with technical ..

15 minutes ago

OPEC+ Monitors Already Draft Oil Production Cuts Q ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.