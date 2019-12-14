Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 24 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 11 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 24 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 11 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 24 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely five in Latakia, five in Aleppo, 10 in Idlib and four in Hama. The Turkish party has registered 11 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely one in Latakia, seven in Idlib, one in Hama and two in Aleppo," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has conducted one humanitarian operation over the given period, delivering 1,000 food sets with a total weight of 5,850 tonnes to the residents of the Al-Hasakah settlement in Al-Hasakah province, according to the center.

In addition, the center stressed that about 900 Syrian refugees had returned home from neighboring Lebanon and Jordan over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, in total 889 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 417 people (including 125 women and 213 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 472 people (including 142 women and 241 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 1.8 hectares (2.5 acres) of territory and defused 27 explosive devices over the given period.

Since 2011, Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Now that the conflict has winded down and the army and government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to political settlement and the return of refugees.