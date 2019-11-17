UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 30 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 05:50 PM

Russia Registers 30 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 30 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 19 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Sunday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 30 cases of firing in Idlib (10), Latakia (8), Aleppo (8), Hama (4). The Turkish side has registered 19 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Idlib (6), Latakia (8), Aleppo (4), Hama (1)," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

According to the UN Refugee Agency data, about 5.6 million Syrian refugees have fled to neighboring states and beyond since 2011, while millions more remain displaced inside Syria.

Related Topics

Firing United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Aleppo Sunday Refugee Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Religious harmony rejuvenated in Sri Lanka after D ..

54 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed have lunch ..

55 minutes ago

Aramex launches Aramex Spot, expands delivery opti ..

1 hour ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority marks Wo ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp entitled ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.