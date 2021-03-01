UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Regrets COVID-19 Vaccines Becoming Subject Of Geopolitical Games - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Russia Regrets COVID-19 Vaccines Becoming Subject of Geopolitical Games - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) It is regrettable that COVID-19 vaccines get dragged into a geopolitical confrontation resembling Cold War times while being of utmost importance for saving lives across the whole of humanity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The times now, as the coronavirus pandemic has shown, demand that we stop creating the problem of confrontation and hostility about everything. Even with regard to vaccines, we can see how the desire sometimes prevails to turn this topic, which is important for the whole of humanity, above all for ensuring every person's right to life, into a subject of geopolitical fabrications as well. This is unfortunate," Lavrov said at a meeting with representatives of foreign media accredited in Russia.

The minister commended the "overwhelming majority" of Russian-accredited foreign journalists for trying to get the gist of things when reporting on the pandemic, adding that Moscow was open to a collaboration with them in analyzing the developments in an impartial manner.

"We are far from imposing our point of view on anyone, neither our fellow diplomats nor you. And in turn we expect you to cover events in the same way ” showing them from all sides and objectively. In my view, this kind of mutual trust among politicians, diplomats and journalists is a guarantee of work success both for you and us," Lavrov said.

While being open to a constructive discussion, Lavrov said Moscow "certainly cannot accept as granted" being subjected to fake news and cliches typical of the Cold War era.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAEâ€™s leadership prioritises reading: Zaki Nusse ..

21 minutes ago

Chief Of Air Staff Farewell Calls On Chief Of The ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai Government volunteers bring relief to famili ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber sees surge in membersâ€™ exports to ..

51 minutes ago

SEHA, MBZUAI to collaborate on clinical research

1 hour ago

7,956 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.