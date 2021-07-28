Russia Sent US 6 Requests for Cybersecurity Dialogue in 6 Years With No Response - Antonov

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Moscow has directed to the United States six requests to set up a cybersecurity dialogue in the last six years but has gotten no response, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"We have consistently put forward an initiative for Washington to establish relevant contacts," Antonov said. "In particular, since 2015, six proposals have been sent to the American side to launch such interaction. Among them are: to conclude a bilateral agreement on the prevention of incidents in cyberspace; exchange guarantees of non-interference in each other's internal affairs, in particular in electoral processes, including with the use of information and communication technologies; conclude a global agreement on the adoption of a political commitment by states not to be the first to strike using information and communication technologies against each other, etc.

"

In addition, the ambassador added on September 25, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an initiative on a comprehensive program of measures to restore Russian-American cooperation in the field of information security.

"Unfortunately, no response has been received to any of our proposals," he said.