Russia Sets New Record Daily Rise Confirming 17,340 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Ussia has registered a new record single-day rise of 17,340 COVID-19 cases, up from 15,971 yesterday, taking the cumulative total to 1,480,646, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Russia has registered a new record single-day rise of 17,340 COVID-19 cases, up from 15,971 yesterday, taking the cumulative total to 1,480,646, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 17,340 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 4,807 (27.7 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,480,646.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 5,478 new positive tests were registered (up from 4,413 yesterday).

A total of 710 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 697 yesterday) and 472 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region (up from 462 yesterday).

As many as 283 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, down from 290 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 25,525.

A total of 11,263 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the past day, down from 11,428 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,119,251.

