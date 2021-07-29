UrduPoint.com
Russia Should Not Be Worried Over Turkey's Arms Exports To Ukraine - Erdogan's Adviser

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

Russia Should Not Be Worried Over Turkey's Arms Exports to Ukraine - Erdogan's Adviser

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Russia should not be worried because of Turkey's arms exports to Ukraine, Mucahit Kucukyilmaz, a senior adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told Sputnik in an interview.

"Turkey, establishing relations with one country, does not create problems in relations with another. We separate one thing from another.

Turkey has the ability and diplomatic skills to maintain multidimensional contacts and relations with different countries at the same time. We will continue to build relationships with different countries according to our needs and interests. In this regard, our allies, friends and those with whom we cooperate should not worry," Kucukyilmaz said.

In early April, Ukraine purchased drones from the Turkish Bayraktar company. Moscow did not welcome the deal, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the decision was not directed against Russia.

More Stories From World

