TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Canada has responded to the statements issued by Lithuania's Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius who accused Moscow of distorting historical facts about the Second World War.

Earlier in the week, Linkevicius visited the Canadian capital of Ottawa to meet with his Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne as well as Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan. According to the Canadian The Globe and Mail newspaper, Linkevicius claimed that the Kremlin was trying to rewrite the WWII history.

"The hard facts are that Canada and the USSR, which made decisive contribution to the defeat of Nazism losing 27 million people in the Second World War, were allies in the anti-Hitler coalition. At the same time, Nazi collaborators directly complicit in the crimes of Holocaust, killing Jews, Russians, Poles and fellow compatriots are now being shamelessly glorified as heroes in the Baltics," the embassy said in a statement.

It also reminded of Poland's actions at the time, including those aimed against Lithuanian itself.

"It should be remembered that it was the Munich betrayal of Czechoslovakia that emboldened Hitler. Also, one should not forget that Poland annexed Cieszyn Silesia from dismembered Czechoslovakia and forced Lithuania in 1938 to recognize Polish annexation of Vilno, while Nazi Germany annexed Klaipeda region from Lithuania in 1939," the Embassy added.

The Russian diplomatic mission also expressed confidence that the truth of WWII would not be twisted.

"Truth and history shall not be distorted. The results of WWII, epitomized in Nuremberg Trial and the UN Charter, cannot be reversed," it concluded.

In recent years there have been calls to cast a different light the events of the Second World War and its aftermath, as some, including Poland and the Baltic countries, try to minimize the Soviet Union's efforts against Nazi Germany, portraying Moscow as one of the malicious actors in the conflict on par with Berlin.