Russia Suspends, From April 4, All Flights for Evacuating Citizens From Abroad - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Russia is suspending, from April 4, all flights for bringing its citizens back home from abroad, a source in a major Russian airline told Sputnik on Friday.

"From midnight, all air travel with foreign countries will be suspended, including for Russians' evacuation from abroad," the source said.

On March 27, Russia suspended regular and charter air travel with other countries in light of the coronavirus pandemic, with only few exceptions, including flights for evacuating Russian citizens, and humanitarian flights. On March 31, the country reduced the number of evacuation flights, also imposing restrictions on the number of arriving passengers.