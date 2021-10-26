UrduPoint.com

Russia To Inspect Lithuania's Military Facility Under Vienna Document - Defense Ministry

Russian military inspectors will check one of the facilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces on Tuesday as part of an agreement to implement confidence and security building measures, Sergei Ryzhkov, the head of the national center of reducing nuclear danger, an arm of the Russian defense ministry, said

"In accordance with the Vienna Document of 2011 on confidence- and security-building measures, a Russian group of inspectors plans to visit a military facility of the Lithuanian Armed Forces to assess it," Ryzhkov said.

Ryzhkov explained that the inspectors will visit the military facility today at its usual peacetime location. The command of the facility will share the details at a briefing.

Such visits within the framework of the Vienna Document are conducted in order to verify information about the military forces and plans for the deployment of major weapon systems and military equipment.

