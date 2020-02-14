UrduPoint.com
Russia To Keep Expanding Contacts With Africa On Counterterrorism Matters - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Russia will continue to expand its contacts with African countries and share with them the best methods and practices for combating terrorism on the continent, the director of the Department of Africa in the Russian Foreign Ministry, Andrei Kemarsky, told Sputnik.

"We maintain constant contacts with African partners in the area of regional security, and share with them our best practices and experiences in fighting against internal and external threats," Kemarsky said.

The diplomat named the Islamic State, al-Qaeda (both banned in Russia), Boko Haram, and Al-Shabab as the terrorist groups that operate across Africa.

"The number and activity of these organizations is constantly growing.

Unfortunately, the armed forces and law enforcement bodies in African countries cannot adequately face them and ensure domestic security and stability. Under these conditions, we will continue to expand contacts in the field of countering terrorism," Kemarsky added.

As an example, the diplomat cited the ongoing operational information exchanges with Russian special services, which is extremely popular among African states. National military personnel are also being trained at the higher educational institutions of the Russian defense and internal ministries. Students from 21 African countries are currently studying in Russia.

