Russia To Keep Strict Rules For People Entering Country - Deputy Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 07:10 PM

Russia to Keep Strict Rules for People Entering Country - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Russia will maintain strict rules, including mandatory isolation period, for those who enter the country, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said Monday.

"For those who enter [Russia] the rules will remain strict, including obligatory two-week isolation at their own expense," Chernyshenko said.

"We know that the danger of the second wave [of the infection] exists, and medical professionals, specialists tell us about that. It is still big," the deputy prime minister told a briefing.

