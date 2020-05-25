Russia to Keep Strict Rules for People Entering Country - Deputy Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Russia will maintain strict rules, including mandatory isolation period, for those who enter the country, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said Monday.

"For those who enter [Russia] the rules will remain strict, including obligatory two-week isolation at their own expense," Chernyshenko said.

"We know that the danger of the second wave [of the infection] exists, and medical professionals, specialists tell us about that. It is still big," the deputy prime minister told a briefing.