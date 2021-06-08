UrduPoint.com
Russia To Raise Ukraine's Bill On Indigenous Peoples In PACE, OSCE - Senior Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Russia to Raise Ukraine's Bill on Indigenous Peoples in PACE, OSCE - Senior Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The Russian delegation will certainly initiate a discussion of Ukraine's bill that removes Russians from the list of Ukraine's indigenous peoples both in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower chamber's international affairs committee, said on Tuesday.

"The Russian delegation will certainly discuss this problem at all the cross-parliamentary platforms, primarily, PACE and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

We must not allow even a hint of the possibility of a repetition of the epidemic of the 'brown plague' in the 21st century in the very heart of Europe," Slutsky wrote on Telegram.

According to the lawmaker, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's bill would lead to forced assimilation and segregation.

In fact, it is proposed "to consolidate the superiority of the titular nation at the legislative level", which can be seen as another step towards the revival of the ideology of Ukrainian Nazism, Slutsky continued.

