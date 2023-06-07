UrduPoint.com

Russia To Respond To New US Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 11:19 PM

Russia to Respond to New US Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

Russia will surely respond to new sanctions imposed by the United States, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Russia will surely respond to new sanctions imposed by the United States, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

The US has imposed sanctions against seven Russian individuals and one company for their alleged connection to protests in Moldova.

"The hostile American attack, carried out clearly at the instigation of the US puppets in Chisinau, will, of course, not be left without a response," Zakharova said, as quoted in the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement.

