Russia to Support Amendment of Syria-Turkey Adana Pact If Sides Find It Necessary - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Russia will support possible changes to the Adana agreement between Syria and Turkey if the parties to the pact consider such amendments acceptable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"This is the existing international legal framework that has been recently confirmed by both parties, including in the context of current events. If the parties, in the course of contacts, consider it necessary and mutually acceptable to clarify or amend this agreement in any way, this will be their decision, we will certainly accept and support it," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva.