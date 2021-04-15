UrduPoint.com
Russia Urges Paris, Berlin To Focus On Encouraging Kiev To Peace In Donbas - Zakharova

Thu 15th April 2021 | 06:56 PM

Moscow urges Germany and France to focus on encouraging Kiev to de-escalate tensions in Donbas, rather than engaging in a propaganda campaign over Russia's alleged actions on its own territory, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Moscow urges Germany and France to focus on encouraging Kiev to de-escalate tensions in Donbas, rather than engaging in a propaganda campaign over Russia's alleged actions on its own territory, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Once again we call on our partners, primarily Germany and France, as colleagues in the Normandy format, to stop participating in the propaganda campaign around non-aggressive Russian events on the Russian territory and focus on encouraging Kiev to de-escalate tensions in Donbas and implement the Minsk package of measures," Zakharova said at a briefing.

