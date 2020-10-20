UrduPoint.com
Russia Urges UN, Regional Organizations To Join Persian Gulf Collective Security Concept

Tue 20th October 2020 | 10:04 PM

Russia offers the UN Security Council, the League of Arab States and other interested organizations to jointly implement Moscow's initiative of collective security in the Persian Gulf, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"In order to form a reliable system of regional security Russia has formulated and presented the concept of collective security in this region, in the Persian Gulf region ... We propose to involve, along with coastal countries, the five permanent members of the [UN] Security Council, the League of Arab States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other interested parties in practical steps to implement these ideas," Lavrov told a virtual UN Security Council meeting on the Persian Gulf.

The top Russian diplomat added that the path to this goal would be neither quick nor easy, "but it should be done by the countries of the region first of all, and it is the task of external players to help them."

Russia unveiled its Collective Security Concept for the Persian Gulf in July 2019, amid heightened US-Iran tensions. The plan outlines a system of collaborative security measures in the region that involve arms control, joint counterterrorism efforts and the removal of permanent deployment of troops of extra-regional states.

