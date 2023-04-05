Russia, US in 'Hot Phase of War' but Relations Should be Maintained - Lavrov

Russia is in the "hot phase of war" with the United States but It is necessary to maintain relations, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, adding that Russia still hopes that the United States will listen to the voice of reason and resume dialogue

"We are really in the hot phase of the war, because the Ukrainian Nazis are fighting with American weapons first of all.

And every time the American administration threatens to supply more and more long-range and deadly systems," Lavrov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

When asked about new US Ambassador Lynne Tracy presenting her credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov said that "relations, I believe, should be maintained".

"At least we do not lose hope that the Americans will listen to the voice of reason and they will resume some kind of dialogue. Let's see, we will not be waiting for long," Lavrov added.