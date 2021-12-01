UrduPoint.com

Russia, Vietnam Want UN-Backed Convention Against Criminal Use Of Information Technologies

Muhammad Irfan 53 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 12:20 AM

Russia, Vietnam Want UN-Backed Convention Against Criminal Use of Information Technologies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russia and Vietnam are in favor of the earliest possible development under UN auspices of a convention on countering the use of information technologies for criminal purposes, according to a statement following the results of negotiations between the presidents of the two countries published on the Kremlin website.

"Russia and Vietnam are in favor of the earliest possible development under UN auspices of a comprehensive international convention on countering the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes and the further strengthening of international cooperation in this area," the statement says.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Vietnam Criminals

Recent Stories

dnata named Ground Support Services Provider of th ..

Dnata named Ground Support Services Provider of the Year for the 11th time at th ..

1 hour ago
 General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel d ..

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel discussion on violence against ..

1 hour ago
 Qatar Opens First-Ever Tent-Like Stadium Ahead of ..

Qatar Opens First-Ever Tent-Like Stadium Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

40 minutes ago
 Ex-Argentina, Colombia coach Pekerman handed Venez ..

Ex-Argentina, Colombia coach Pekerman handed Venezuela job

43 minutes ago
 LDA's 8th governing body meets

LDA's 8th governing body meets

43 minutes ago
 Tajikistan, Pakistan to strengthen region's econom ..

Tajikistan, Pakistan to strengthen region's economy: Envoy

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.