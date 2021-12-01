Russia, Vietnam Want UN-Backed Convention Against Criminal Use of Information Technologies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russia and Vietnam are in favor of the earliest possible development under UN auspices of a convention on countering the use of information technologies for criminal purposes, according to a statement following the results of negotiations between the presidents of the two countries published on the Kremlin website.

"Russia and Vietnam are in favor of the earliest possible development under UN auspices of a comprehensive international convention on countering the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes and the further strengthening of international cooperation in this area," the statement says.