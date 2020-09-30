UrduPoint.com
Russia Wants Assurances US Not Backing Terrorist Activities In Crimea - Antonov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov on Tuesday said that it is in the interest of the US administration to deny reports of supporting Ukrainian fighters and terrorist activities on the Crimean Peninsula.

Earlier in September, the NBC news broadcaster reported that the United States had armed some Ukrainian units fighting Russian forces in Crimea, citing current and former US officials. The Russian embassy said the unnamed US officials in fact confirmed that Washington was supporting terrorist activities in third countries, particularly in Russia.

"It is in Washington's interests to publicly disavow these 'revelations' as soon as possible, to make clear assurances of non-involvement in subversive and terrorist activities on the peninsula, that is, in Russia," Antonov told reporters. "We remember attempts to organize terrorist attacks.

Detentions of extremist elements in Crimea occur periodically. The State Department stands up for them. In other words, we have grounds for concern."

Antonov continued to say that he is aware of the attempts by the Russian media to get comments from the State Department, the Pentagon, and other official structures on this issue, which were to no avail.

"Can we rule out that the 'hot heads' in Kiev will not try to drag Washington into some next adventure? Not yet," the ambassador said. "It's time to put an end to this episode. The United States must decide which side it is on: peace or war."

Crimea rejoined Russia on March 18, 2014, after 97 percent of those participating in a regional referendum voted for the reunification. Ukraine and the majority of Western countries continue to consider Crimea as Ukrainian territory despite the referendum.

