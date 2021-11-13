Russian Aerospace Forces Escort 4 Surveillance NATO Jets Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

The Russian Aerospace Forces and the Black Sea Fleet detected and escorted four surveillance flights of NATO above the Black Sea Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) The Russian Aerospace Forces and the Black Sea Fleet detected and escorted four surveillance flights of NATO above the Black Sea Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Radio-locating facilities of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Black Sea Fleet have detected and escorted four flights of surveillance NATO jets above the Black Sea Region within the past 24 hours," the ministry said.

"The strategic U-2S aircraft of the United States Air Force that took off in the Akrotiri airbase in Cyprus, was carrying out surveillance from the airspace of Ukraine and the north-western part of the Black Sea," the ministry said, adding that three patrol P-8А US planes were also spotted above the region.

The statement went on to say that the naval strike group has now moved and is carrying out operations in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

The Russian Defense Ministry proceeds to monitor aggressive military activity from the United States in the region.