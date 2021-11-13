UrduPoint.com

Russian Aerospace Forces Escort 4 Surveillance NATO Jets Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 06:01 PM

Russian Aerospace Forces Escort 4 Surveillance NATO Jets Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

The Russian Aerospace Forces and the Black Sea Fleet detected and escorted four surveillance flights of NATO above the Black Sea Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) The Russian Aerospace Forces and the Black Sea Fleet detected and escorted four surveillance flights of NATO above the Black Sea Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Radio-locating facilities of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Black Sea Fleet have detected and escorted four flights of surveillance NATO jets above the Black Sea Region within the past 24 hours," the ministry said.

"The strategic U-2S aircraft of the United States Air Force that took off in the Akrotiri airbase in Cyprus, was carrying out surveillance from the airspace of Ukraine and the north-western part of the Black Sea," the ministry said, adding that three patrol P-8А US planes were also spotted above the region.

The statement went on to say that the naval strike group has now moved and is carrying out operations in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

The Russian Defense Ministry proceeds to monitor aggressive military activity from the United States in the region.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia United States Cyprus From

Recent Stories

NTDC to procure Disc insulator, hardware worth € ..

NTDC to procure Disc insulator, hardware worth €10,800,393

20 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Says EU Suspended Readmission Agreement ..

Lukashenko Says EU Suspended Readmission Agreement With Belarus by Imposing Sanc ..

43 seconds ago
 Buzdar condoles death of actor Sohail Asghar

Buzdar condoles death of actor Sohail Asghar

47 seconds ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi conference on Sunday

Seerat-un-Nabi conference on Sunday

49 seconds ago
 Collective efforts viral for people's welfare: Far ..

Collective efforts viral for people's welfare: Farrukh

54 seconds ago
 Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha condem ..

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha condemns Quetta blast

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.