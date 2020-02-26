UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Air Force Receives First S-350 Vityaz Air Defense Systems - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:59 PM

Russian Air Force Receives First S-350 Vityaz Air Defense Systems - Ministry

The first S-350 Vityaz medium-range air defense missile systems have been added to the Russian air force's arsenal, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

GATCHINA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The first S-350 Vityaz medium-range air defense missile systems have been added to the Russian air force's arsenal, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

In mid-January, the ministry said that Russia's Leningrad region would be the first to host the air defense missile systems.

"The first newest S-350 Vityaz air defense missile systems have been added to the Russian air force's arsenal. [The systems] have recently been deployed to the training center of the anti-aircraft missile forces in Gatchina [a city in the Leningrad region]," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the center had already run tests with the S-350 aimed at detecting and destroying conventional hostile aircraft.

According to the ministry, the air defense missile systems will help make the air force two times more effective in countering cruise missile strikes and replace the older S-300PS system.

The S-350 was developed by the Almaz-Antey concern and first showcased at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019.

Related Topics

Russia Gatchina Arsenal

Recent Stories

400 robotics, AI experts take part in inaugural MB ..

30 minutes ago

Mauritanian President receives UAE Minister of Sta ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors winners of Innovator’s Awar ..

35 minutes ago

Samsung showcaseswhat’s in store for the region ..

44 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts awards RI to 9 accused

1 minute ago

EPD minister pays tributes to PAF bravery

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.