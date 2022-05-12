Russian Ambassador Says US Twisting Facts in Blaming Food Crisis on Moscow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The United States is deliberately turning facts "upside down" when claiming that the global food supply crisis is a consequence of Russia's actions in Ukraine, specifically the Black Sea and the Azov Sea, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"The US is deliberately turning the state of affairs 'upside down.' The authorities in Kiev mine the waters of ports, preventing ships from delivering foods and other goods to other countries. All while our attempts to coordinate the opening of humanitarian corridors continue to be ignored," Antonov replied to a media inquiry, as quoted by the Russian embassy on Telegram.

Moscow is deeply concerned about the current situation on international food markets, and it intends to continue to fulfill its obligations under international export contracts in terms of agricultural goods and fertilizers, the diplomat added.

In April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Ukraine was blocking foreign ships and creating military threats in its waters. Russia, on the other hand, was taking measures to ensure safe navigation in the waters of the Black and Azov seas, including by opening humanitarian corridors on a daily basis, he said.