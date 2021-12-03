Russian Ambassador Unaware of Any 'Breakthroughs' on Diplomatic Visas With US

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday that he is unaware of any breakthroughs the two countries had reportedly achieved on issuing visas to American embassy staff in Moscow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday that he is unaware of any breakthroughs the two countries had reportedly achieved on issuing visas to American embassy staff in Moscow.

The Washington Post reported earlier on Friday, citing US officials, that Russia and the United States have neared a deal on granting visas to American embassy staff in Moscow.

"I am unaware of such reports, I don't know about any breakthroughs - the word is very strong, powerful - I don't know about any breakthroughs," Antonov said.

The diplomat confirmed that the two countries continue consultations on the matter.

"We are trying to find some solutions, to make life easier for Russian diplomats in Washington, Houston and New York. So far we are not doing very well," he added.

Antonov reiterated that Russia offered the United States mutual removal of all the restrictions on the diplomatic missions.