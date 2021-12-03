UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Unaware Of Any 'Breakthroughs' On Diplomatic Visas With US

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 09:07 PM

Russian Ambassador Unaware of Any 'Breakthroughs' on Diplomatic Visas With US

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday that he is unaware of any breakthroughs the two countries had reportedly achieved on issuing visas to American embassy staff in Moscow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday that he is unaware of any breakthroughs the two countries had reportedly achieved on issuing visas to American embassy staff in Moscow.

The Washington Post reported earlier on Friday, citing US officials, that Russia and the United States have neared a deal on granting visas to American embassy staff in Moscow.

"I am unaware of such reports, I don't know about any breakthroughs - the word is very strong, powerful - I don't know about any breakthroughs," Antonov said.

The diplomat confirmed that the two countries continue consultations on the matter.

"We are trying to find some solutions, to make life easier for Russian diplomats in Washington, Houston and New York. So far we are not doing very well," he added.

Antonov reiterated that Russia offered the United States mutual removal of all the restrictions on the diplomatic missions.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Houston New York United States Post All

Recent Stories

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Libya, Syria, Ukraine, Sout ..

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Libya, Syria, Ukraine, South Caucasus by Phone - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Blinken Confirmed to Ukraine's Kuleba Minsk Agreem ..

Blinken Confirmed to Ukraine's Kuleba Minsk Agreements Have No Alternative - Pat ..

4 minutes ago
 Seminar organized at UET Taxila to create awarenes ..

Seminar organized at UET Taxila to create awareness about smog

4 minutes ago
 Rehman Khan posted as Protocol Officer to CM

Rehman Khan posted as Protocol Officer to CM

4 minutes ago
 In Moscow, a new arts centre to brush up Russia's ..

In Moscow, a new arts centre to brush up Russia's image

11 minutes ago
 Greek Super League fines PAOK for fan violence

Greek Super League fines PAOK for fan violence

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.