Russian Authorities Agree Measures on Return of Crime-Linked Assets From Abroad - Kremlin

A meeting of Russian interdepartmental working group on countering illegal financial transactions agreed a set of additional measures to organize the return of assets, which were obtained in the course of crimes committed in Russia, from abroad, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) A meeting of Russian interdepartmental working group on countering illegal financial transactions agreed a set of additional measures to organize the return of assets, which were obtained in the course of crimes committed in Russia, from abroad, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"During the meeting, on the basis of information and analytical materials of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Justice Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Deposit Insurance Agency, Rosfinmonitoring and the Foreign Ministry, a set of additional measures was agreed to organize the return from abroad of assets obtained as a result of crimes in Russia," the statement says.

During the meeting, issues of countering illegal financial transactions using cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets were also considered, it said. Presentations were made by Rosfinmonitoring, the Interior Ministry, the Bank of Russia and the Finance Ministry.

Following the meeting, federal state agencies were given instructions and recommendations on organizing interdepartmental interaction, information exchange, as well as on preparing proposals for changing certain norms of Russian legislation, the Kremlin added.