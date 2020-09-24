UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Authorities Agree Measures On Return Of Crime-Linked Assets From Abroad - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:42 AM

Russian Authorities Agree Measures on Return of Crime-Linked Assets From Abroad - Kremlin

A meeting of Russian interdepartmental working group on countering illegal financial transactions agreed a set of additional measures to organize the return of assets, which were obtained in the course of crimes committed in Russia, from abroad, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) A meeting of Russian interdepartmental working group on countering illegal financial transactions agreed a set of additional measures to organize the return of assets, which were obtained in the course of crimes committed in Russia, from abroad, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"During the meeting, on the basis of information and analytical materials of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Justice Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Deposit Insurance Agency, Rosfinmonitoring and the Foreign Ministry, a set of additional measures was agreed to organize the return from abroad of assets obtained as a result of crimes in Russia," the statement says.

During the meeting, issues of countering illegal financial transactions using cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets were also considered, it said. Presentations were made by Rosfinmonitoring, the Interior Ministry, the Bank of Russia and the Finance Ministry.

Following the meeting, federal state agencies were given instructions and recommendations on organizing interdepartmental interaction, information exchange, as well as on preparing proposals for changing certain norms of Russian legislation, the Kremlin added.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Exchange Russia Bank Cryptocurrency From

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

2 hours ago

Rehman Malik appeals UN to send peace mission to h ..

1 minute ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

2 hours ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

2 hours ago

US Energy Executives Do Not See Much Recovery Left ..

1 minute ago

Indian official lists five areas of engagement wit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.