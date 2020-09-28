A regional court in Russia's Primorsky Territory has postponed until September 29 the hearing in the case against 14 North Korean fishermen accused of attacking Russian border guards in 2019, a spokesperson for the court told Sputnik

"Today the court postponed the hearing until tomorrow at 02:00 p.m. [04:00 GMT]," the spokesperson said.

According to the investigation, in September 2019, Russian coastal border guards discovered a North Korean-flagged fishing vessel in the Sea of Japan, with its crew illegally catching squid. When the vessel was detained, 17 fishermen, armed with improvised items, attacked the border guards. Three defendants inflicted multiple blows to three servicemen with wooden sticks, causing moderate harm to their health, the investigation noted.

Two fishermen have already been sentenced to four and seven years in prison by the Nakhodka City Court.