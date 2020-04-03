Russian COVID-19 Response Center Confirms Suspension of International Evacuation Flights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Russia suspends, starting April 4, international flights for evacuating citizens from abroad, in order to contain the coronavirus, the national COVID-19 response center confirmed on Friday.

"To maximally protect he health of our citizens and limit a new wave of imported coronavirus cases on the territory of the Russian Federation, from midnight of April 4, 2020, international flights for bringing Russian citizens back home are suspended," the center said in a statement.

"Citizens, who have provided relevant personal information, will also receive the needed social assistance for the period of their staying abroad. The government of the Russian Federation has allocated 500 million rubles [$6.5 million] to the Foreign Ministry," the statement read on.