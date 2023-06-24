MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Russian forces have destroyed a US-produced Paladin self-propelled howitzer in the Kupyansk direction during confrontation with Ukrainian troops, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the course of a counter-battery fight, the crew of the Giatsint-S self-propelled gun ... destroyed an American-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery mount," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the Russian crews of Ka-52 and Mi-28 attack helicopters and Su-25 attack aircraft have delivered ten airstrikes on the accumulation of Ukrainian manpower, weapons and military equipment.