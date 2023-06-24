Open Menu

Russian Defense Ministry Says Enemy's Paladin Howitzer Destroyed In Kupyansk Direction

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 07:10 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Says Enemy's Paladin Howitzer Destroyed in Kupyansk Direction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Russian forces have destroyed a US-produced Paladin self-propelled howitzer in the Kupyansk direction during confrontation with Ukrainian troops, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the course of a counter-battery fight, the crew of the Giatsint-S self-propelled gun ... destroyed an American-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery mount," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the Russian crews of Ka-52 and Mi-28 attack helicopters and Su-25 attack aircraft have delivered ten airstrikes on the accumulation of Ukrainian manpower, weapons and military equipment.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Kupyansk

Recent Stories

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual ident ..

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual identity

6 hours ago
 FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to Fe ..

FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to February 2024

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of State

7 hours ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

7 hours ago
 Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

7 hours ago
 China calls for end to double standards on counter ..

China calls for end to double standards on counter-terrorism

7 hours ago
NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X ..

NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X-57 Manned Aircraft - Official ..

7 hours ago
 Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering ..

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

7 hours ago
 Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global ..

Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global climate response, says COP28 ..

7 hours ago
 Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

7 hours ago
 England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Bea ..

England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Beaumont's century

7 hours ago
 Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescue ..

Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescues

7 hours ago

More Stories From World