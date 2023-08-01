Open Menu

Russian Defense Ministry Says Kiev Tried To Attack Russia's Civil Ships With Drone Boats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Ukraine tried to attack Russia's civil ships in the Black Sea using unmanned boats, and the drone boats were destroyed by Russian combat ships, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Overnight, the Kiev regime tried to commit a terrorist attack using three semi-submersible unmanned boats against Russian civil transport ships that were going to the Bosphorus Strait in the southeastern part of the Black Sea.

Ships of the Russian Black Sea fleet that were escorting the transport ships detected the boats in a timely manner and destroyed them," the ministry said.

