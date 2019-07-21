UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says Held Meeting With Venezuelan President In Caracas

Sun 21st July 2019 | 05:00 AM

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that he had held a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.

The meeting took place on Saturday on the sidelines of the ministerial conference of the Non-Aligned Movement's Coordinating Bureau.

"We had an honor to be received by the country's president, Nicolas Maduro," Ryabkov told reporters, adding that he had also met Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

Earlier this week, Ryabkov said that he would hold a number of meetings at various levels during his visit to the Latin American country on Saturday-Monday.

