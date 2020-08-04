Russian Ecology Ministry Expects Norilsk Oil Spill Clean-Up to Take 5 Years- Civic Chamber

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The Russian Environment Ministry expects the clean-up of fuel spill in the north of Russia, near the city of Norilsk to take five years, the Civic Chamber told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Under the plan, the clean-up will last until 2025.

"The document, the draft of the program for the clean-up of the accident in Norilsk was presented, at our request, by Norilsk Nickel. An interagency commission with the Environment Ministry. The draft, we discussed it at a meeting of the Civic Chamber, there were many notes on the plan," the head of the chamber's environment commission, Elena Sharoikina, said.