UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Envoy To OSCE Slams Kiev For Undermining Next Normandy Four Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:40 AM

Russian Envoy to OSCE Slams Kiev for Undermining Next Normandy Four Summit

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Alexander Lukashevich, the Russian permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Thursday accused Ukraine of not implementing the Normandy Four decisions and thus bringing into question the timing of the next meeting.

He stressed that the December 9 summit had not led to a breakthrough in the settlement process with the prisoner exchange between Kiev and Donbas being the only summit's decision that is being at least partly implemented. He also criticized Ukraine's attitude during the Wednesday meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk.

"The behavior of the Kiev's representatives in the contact group, including during its yesterday's session, as well as the statements coming from them, make us doubt that we will be able to implement the aforementioned measures in the coming weeks, or maybe months.

All of it throws into question the timing of the [Russian, Ukrainian, German, and French] leaders' next Normandy Four meeting," Lukashevich said during the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

The Russian representative drew the attention of the German and French partners to the signs of Kiev stalling the implementation of the Normandy Four decisions urging Berlin and Paris to send a clear signal to Ukraine that the decisions have to be implemented.

The Normandy format was created in 2014 by Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine to formulate a solution for the ongoing conflict in the Donbas region. Its last meeting was on December 9, 2019 in Paris.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Russia Europe France German Germany Minsk Paris Berlin Kiev December 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

1 hour ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

2 hours ago

US Does Not Have Adequate Sensors to Detect Attack ..

14 minutes ago

Indonesian Airline Grounds Plane After Passenger F ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan-Turkish leadership affirm to support each ..

14 minutes ago

768th Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar to be observed i ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.