Russian Foreign Ministry Handed Note of Reciprocal Steps to Sanctions to EU Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday handed a note on reciprocal steps in connection with the anti-Russian sanctions to the head of EU Delegation to Russia, Markus Ederer, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry published a list of eight EU citizens who were banned from entering Russia. This step was taken in response to the restrictive measures introduced by the EU Council on March 2 and March 22 against six Russian citizens.

"On April 30, at the Russian Foreign Ministry, the head of the European Union Delegation to the Russian Federation, Markus Ederer, was handed a note on the reciprocal steps of the Russian side in connection with the anti-Russian sanctions decisions of the EU Council of March 2 and March 22, 2021," Zakharova said in a statement.

Entry into Russia is closed on a reciprocal basis for eight citizens of EU countries and representatives of EU structures, taking into account "the unprecedented nature of EU-initiated complications in Russian-EU relations, their Names were published," the spokeswoman noted.

"The head of the EU delegation was told that we regard the unilateral restrictive measures of the EU as contradicting international legal norms and running counter to the principles of equal and respectful cooperation between states. We reserve the right to continue to react to any unfriendly actions of the EU of this kind," she stressed.